This week’s episode of the Pulse podcast features a discussion with Michelle Weise, vice chancellor for strategy and innovation at National University. In a conversation with the host of The Pulse, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Weise explores a wide range of issues related to online education, working learners and skills development. Find more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

