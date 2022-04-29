Academic Minute
When Is It Safe to Reopen After a COVID-19 Lockdown?

Using information to decide when to reopen after a pandemic can be tricky. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week, Nasar U. Ahmed explores what the data say. Ahmed is founding chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics and an associate professor of epidemiology at FIU’s Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

