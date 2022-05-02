Academic Minute
Dual Enrollment Pays Off

Getting a jumpstart on college courses can pay off for high school students. In today's Academic Minute, Georgia Gwinnett College's Wes Routon discusses the benefits. Routon is an associate professor of economics and quantitative analysis at Georgia Gwinnett. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

