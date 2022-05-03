Academic Minute
Transforming the Personalization of Care

The more information we have, the better we can treat a patient. In today’s Academic Minute, Weian Zhao of the University of California, Irvine, examines how to transform the personalization of care. Zhao is a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

