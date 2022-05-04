Academic Minute
Amid a Pandemic, a Speech Community Reawakens Online

One language is finding a revival online during the pandemic. In today’s Academic Minute, Binghamton University’s Bryan Kirschen examines how this came to be. Kirschen is an associate professor of Spanish and linguistics at Binghamton, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

