Ep.80: The Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning

This week's episode examines our new report on the pandemic's impact on efforts to deliver high-quality virtual instruction. 

Has higher education’s forced experimentation with remote learning changed how students, professors, colleges and the public view online education? And will it make them more or less likely to participate in it? 

This week's episode of The Key explores Inside Higher Ed’s recent report, The Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning.” The report examines a wide range of issues around the current and future state of technology-enabled learning to try to help administrators and faculty members prepare to deliver high-quality virtual instruction, however it fits into their institutional missions. 

Lori Williams, president and CEO of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA), joins The Key this week to discuss the report and its implications for colleges, professors and policy makers. NC-SARA. Williams discusses how the pandemic has changed perceptions and practices around online education and how to judge quality in virtual learning, among other topics. 

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman. This episode is sponsored by NC-SARA.

More Episodes

Ep.79: Withholding Transcripts to Collect Student Debt

This week’s episode explores federal scrutiny of college policies that may punish students who owe money – and possible alternatives to those approaches.

Ep.78: Dropping the Degree as a Hiring Requirement

This week’s episode looks at one state government’s decision to stop requiring a bachelor’s degree for nearly half of its jobs, and the implications for higher education.

Ep.77: Turnover, Burnout and Demoralization in Higher Ed

Faculty and staff members are leaving colleges and universities in droves. Other employers are experiencing these trends, too, but are some issues unique to higher education?

Ep.76: Reprise | Combatting Student Cheating

This week we revisit one of our most-listened-to episodes, about a perennial issue.

Ep.75: Anticipating Higher Education’s Near Future(s)

This week’s episode explores how the upheaval of the last two years has altered one futurist’s outlook of what’s ahead for higher education.

Ep. 74: Transforming Higher Ed, Live from SXSWEdu

This week’s episode features highlights of a discussion involving Michael Sorrell, Michelle Weise and Bridget Burns.

Ep. 73: HBCUs Team Up to Go Digital

This week’s episode explores how foundations and companies are helping groups of historically black colleges and universities strengthen their online learning capacity.

Ep. 72: Why Colleges Are Hiring More Non-White Presidents

This week's episode explores data showing a spike in the hiring of Black and Latino presidents, and how meaningful the shift may be.

Ep. 71: Injecting Social Mobility Into the Carnegie Classifications

This week’s episode examines plans to refresh the framework for understanding colleges, with a key emphasis on their role in being engines for equity.

Ep. 70: The Impact of COVID-19 Learning Disruption

This week’s episode explores whether students lost ground academically during the pandemic and how colleges should respond if so.

