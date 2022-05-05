Academic Minute
Stress Is Contagious in Relationships

If your partner is stressed, chances are you are, too. In today’s Academic Minute, Purdue University’s Rosie Shrout examines how one partner affects the other. Shrout is an assistant professor of human development and family studies at Purdue. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

