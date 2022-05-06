Academic Minute
Interacting at the Intersection of Life and Religion

How do we discuss topics such as life and religion? In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Heidelberg’s Linda Sauer Bredvik determines what to listen for in a discussion to make a better connection. Sauer Bredvik is a lecturer in sociolinguistics at Heidelberg. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

