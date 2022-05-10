Academic Minute
Adolescence, Sleep and School

The last thing a kid wants to do is wake up for school. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Brown University Week, Mary A. Carskadon explores the science of kids, school and sleep. Carskadon is professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown’s Alpert Medical School and director of the Chronobiology and Sleep Research Laboratory at Bradley Hospital. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 