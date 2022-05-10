Ep.81: The Top Federal Higher Ed Policy Maker Speaks

This week’s episode features an interview with Under Secretary James Kvaal about student debt forgiveness, Pell Grants and partisanship.

Student loan debt forgiveness. Free community college. Pell Grants for short-term programs. Those are just some of the higher education issues occupying the federal policy landscape in Washington.

This week’s episode of The Key features a conversation with Under Secretary James Kvaal, the Education Department’s senior official on higher education. He discusses the administration’s current thinking about those and other issues, including the challenges of operating in a highly partisan era. 

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman.

More Episodes

Ep.80: The Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning

This week's episode examines our new report on the pandemic's impact on efforts to deliver high-quality virtual instruction. 

Ep.79: Withholding Transcripts to Collect Student Debt

This week’s episode explores federal scrutiny of college policies that may punish students who owe money – and possible alternatives to those approaches.

Ep.78: Dropping the Degree as a Hiring Requirement

This week’s episode looks at one state government’s decision to stop requiring a bachelor’s degree for nearly half of its jobs, and the implications for higher education.

Ep.77: Turnover, Burnout and Demoralization in Higher Ed

Faculty and staff members are leaving colleges and universities in droves. Other employers are experiencing these trends, too, but are some issues unique to higher education?

Ep.76: Reprise | Combatting Student Cheating

This week we revisit one of our most-listened-to episodes, about a perennial issue.

Ep.75: Anticipating Higher Education’s Near Future(s)

This week’s episode explores how the upheaval of the last two years has altered one futurist’s outlook of what’s ahead for higher education.

Ep. 74: Transforming Higher Ed, Live from SXSWEdu

This week’s episode features highlights of a discussion involving Michael Sorrell, Michelle Weise and Bridget Burns.

Ep. 73: HBCUs Team Up to Go Digital

This week’s episode explores how foundations and companies are helping groups of historically black colleges and universities strengthen their online learning capacity.

Ep. 72: Why Colleges Are Hiring More Non-White Presidents

This week's episode explores data showing a spike in the hiring of Black and Latino presidents, and how meaningful the shift may be.

Ep. 71: Injecting Social Mobility Into the Carnegie Classifications

This week’s episode examines plans to refresh the framework for understanding colleges, with a key emphasis on their role in being engines for equity.

