The struggles of adapting to climate change are affecting everyone. In today’s Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Week, Casey Coomes discusses one small animal that is in great peril. Coomes is a visiting instructor and PRODiG Fellow at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

