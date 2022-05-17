Ep.82: What Have We Learned About Digital Learning?

This week’s episode explores how recent faculty and student experiences have altered their interest in using technology in learning, and how colleges are responding.

This week’s episode of The Key explores whether and how the landscape of digital teaching and learning has been changed by the last two years of global pandemic, recession, upheaval over racial justice and more.

Participants in the conversation are Shanna Smith Jaggars, assistant vice provost of research and program assessment in Ohio State University’s Office of Student Academic Success, and Jessica Rowland Williams, director of Every Learner Everywhere, which pursues equitable outcomes in higher education through advances in digital learning.

In our discussion, they explore such topics as whether student expectations have changed about when, where and how they learn, if most faculty members are likelier to incorporate technology into their pedagogy than they were before, and what institutional leaders need to do to ensure that whatever role digital learning plays in their future strategies, they do it well. Hosted by Inside Higher Ed  Editor Doug Lederman.

 This episode was made possible by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

 

