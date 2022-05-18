Academic Minute
Parasites Revisited

Parasites have a role to play in an ecosystem. In today’s Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Week, Florida Reyda examines what they can tell us about a body of water’s health. Reyda is a professor of biology at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

