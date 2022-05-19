Academic Minute
Facial Asymmetry in Gorillas Can Be a Sign of Stress

Stress in childhood can alter the shape of your face. In today’s Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Week, Kate McGrath discusses why. McGrath is an assistant professor of biological anthropology at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

