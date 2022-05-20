Academic Minute
Why You Should Still Care About Microplastics

Microplastics are a modern environmental threat. In today’s Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Week, Kiyoko Yokota takes a closer look. Yokota is an associate professor of biology at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

