Academic Minute
The Economic Cost of Critical Infrastructure Disruptions

Infrastructure can be costly even in the best of times. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Unal Tatar explores the economic cost of disruptions. Tatar is an assistant professor in the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 