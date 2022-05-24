The last two years disrupted many aspects of higher education, and the educational technology market -- and the relationship between colleges and companies – are no exception.

This week’s episode of The Key explores how well the many hundreds of ed-tech companies that work with colleges, professors and students actually meet the needs of the institutions and their people, where they fall short, and how they can do better.

The discussion includes two guests who’ve sat at the intersection of where technology meets teaching and learning. Kara Monroe is founder of Monarch Strategies, a consulting firm she founded early this year after 25 years as an academic administrator at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana. Kelvin Bentley is senior consultant at WGU Labs, where he works with companies that want to help colleges and universities educate students at scale. Over 25 years, he has worked with a range of public two-year and four-year colleges and multiple ed-tech companies.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman.

This episode was made possible by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

