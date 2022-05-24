Academic Minute
Improving Weather Operations

Predicting the weather remains tricky. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Jerry Brotzge explores how to make it a bit easier for forecasters. Brotzge is a research scientist and program manager of the New York State Mesonet at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

