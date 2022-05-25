Academic Minute
Suicide Attempts by Adults With Borderline Personality Disorder

Death by suicide for those with borderline personality disorder is all too common. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Tomoko Udo describes how to lower this risk. Udo is an associate professor of health policy, management and behavior at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.


 

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 