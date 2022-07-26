Academic Minute
Bringing People Into the Wilderness

How we think of certain spaces may need to be reimagined. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Wisconsin at Platteville’s Evan Larson examines one example. Larson is a professor of environmental sciences and society at UW Platteville. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 