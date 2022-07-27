The Pulse
Phill Miller of Open LMS

This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features Phill Miller, managing director of Open LMS, a Moodle-based learning management platform. In a conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Miller discusses the platform’s history, approach and partnerships, among other topics. Find out more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 