This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features Phill Miller, managing director of Open LMS, a Moodle-based learning management platform. In a conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Miller discusses the platform’s history, approach and partnerships, among other topics. Find out more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Try listening at: https://www.rodspulsepodcast.com/2022/07/rpp-204-phill-miller-of-open-lm...