Academic Minute
Alcohol and Sexual Assault on College Campuses

Sexual assault is a major problem on college campuses. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Arizona’s Mary Koss says alcohol is becoming even more prevalent in these attacks. Koss is a regents’ professor of public health at Arizona. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 