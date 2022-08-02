Academic Minute
Friendship Cabins

Dining outdoors became even more en vogue during the pandemic. In today’s Academic Minute, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Josh Draper discusses how to make it even safer going forward. Draper is a lecturer in the School of Architecture at RPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

