Academic Minute
Lessons From Novels About Gendered Responses to Adultery

Novels have always been a way to understand a time and place. In today’s Academic Minute, Birmingham-Southern College’s Rachel Gevlin discusses this in the context of relationships. Gevlin is an assistant professor of English at Birmingham-Southern. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

