Academic Minute
Preventing Suicide Using Biomarkers

Suicide rates continue to be a growing concern. In today’s Academic Minute, Adolfo Sequeira of the University of California, Irvine, explores how to identify those in need of intervention. Sequeira is an associate researcher in psychiatry and human behavior at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

