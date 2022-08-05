Academic Minute
Fake and Dangerous Pills From Rogue Online Pharmacies

Procuring drugs outside conventional means could lead to disaster. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Connecticut’s C. Michael White explores why. White is distinguished professor and chair at UConn’s School of Pharmacy. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

