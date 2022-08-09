Academic Minute
Red Flag Laws

Red flag laws may become more common across the U.S. In today's Academic Minute, LaGrange College's John Tures examines if they help lower gun deaths when in place. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 