Academic Minute
Medication Doesn't Help Kids With ADHD Learn

Medication may not always be the answer for certain disorders. In today's Academic Minute, Florida International University's William E. Pelham explains. Pelham is a Distinguished Professor of Psychology and director of the Center for Children and Families at FIU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 