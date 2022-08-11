Academic Minute
When Therapy Harms

Mental health has been on our minds, but how should we seek help? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Kansas' Alexander Williams determines that seeing a therapist doesn't always help and can also harm. Williams is program director of psychology and director of the Psychological Clinic at Kansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

