Academic Minute
The Impacts of COVID-19 and Its Vaccines on Male Fertility

Do COVID-19 vaccines harm male fertility? In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Week, Ranjith Ramasamy looks into this question. Ramasamy is an associate professor and director of the reproductive urology program at Miami’s Miller School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

