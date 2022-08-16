Academic Minute
Heart Failure: No Longer a Death Sentence

More patients are surviving heart failure than ever before. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Week, Luanda Grazette examines why. Grazette is a professor of medicine and director of Advanced Heart Failure, Heart Failure Recovery and Therapeutic Innovation at Miami. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

 

 

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

