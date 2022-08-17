Academic Minute
Properly Diagnosing Lewy Body Dementia

Misdiagnosis is a common problem that can cause havoc for patients. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Week, James Galvin delves into how to stop this for one disease. Galvin is a professor of neurology at Miami’s Miller School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

