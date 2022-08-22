Academic Minute
The Transformative Effects of Collective Gatherings

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize the importance of being around other people. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Connecticut’s Dimitris Xygalatas explains why. Xygalatas is an associate professor in the departments of anthropology and psychological sciences at UConn. A transcript of today’s podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 