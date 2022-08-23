Academic Minute
Is an Embryo A Person? A Medieval View

The abortion rights debate will go into the future, but it started long ago. In today’s Academic Minute, Binghamton University’s Olivia Holmes looks deep into the history. Holmes is a professor of medieval studies and English and director of the Center for Medieval & Renaissance Studies at Binghamton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

