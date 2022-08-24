Academic Minute
The Paradox of Blaming Evil

The word “evil” has been getting a lot of play in the media of late. In today’s Academic Minute, Wesleyan University’s Elise Springer delves into why the word doesn’t always fit. Springer is an associate professor of philosophy at Wesleyan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 