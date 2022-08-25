Academic Minute
The Great Lakes Are in Trouble

Taking care of our waterways will be key in the future. In today’s Academic Minute, Western Michigan University’s Daniel Macfarlane determines why attempts to clean up one body have not gone as planned. Macfarlane is an associate professor at Western Michigan’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

