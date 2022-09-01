Academic Minute
English Professors Study More Than Books

English professors don’t always have their nose in a book. In today’s Academic Minute, Santa Clara University’s Amy Lueck explains. Lueck is an associate professor of rhetoric and composition at Santa Clara and author of A Shared History: Writing in the High School, College, and University, 1856–1886 (SIU Press, 2020). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

