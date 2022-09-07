Academic Minute
An Amargi for America

Debt amnesty is in the news, but it isn’t a new topic. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Minnesota’s Eva von Dassow cites examples from history. Von Dassow is an associate professor of history and languages of the ancient Near East at Minnesota. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 