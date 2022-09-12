Academic Minute
Why Are People Antiscience and What Can We Do About It? Academic Minute

Changing a person’s attitude on a subject can be tricky. In today’s Academic Minute, Simon Fraser University’s Aviva Philipp-Muller explains how to do it. Philipp-Muller is an assistant professor of marketing at Simon Fraser’s Beedie School of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

