Academic Minute
How Awards and Recognition Can Decrease Creativity

Receiving an award for your work may hinder your ability to be creative again. In today’s Academic Minute, Washington University in St. Louis’s Markus Baer explains why. Baer is a professor of organizational behavior at WashU’s Olin Business School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

