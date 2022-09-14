Academic Minute
COVID-19 Mortality and County-Level Partisan Divides

Do COVID death rates also fall along party lines? In today’s Academic Minute, Dylan H. Roby of the University of California, Irvine, says that where people live, not their affiliation, may indicate higher death rates. Roby is an associate professor of health, society and behavior at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

