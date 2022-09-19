Academic Minute
2022: The Year of the Female Gubernatorial Candidate

More glass ceilings can and will be broken in November. In today’s Academic Minute, Fresno City College’s Alana Jeydel discusses how. Jeydel is a professor of political science at Fresno City College. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

