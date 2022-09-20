Academic Minute
Adults Who Choose to Remain Child-Free

Reproductive rights are important to everybody. In today’s Academic Minute, Michigan State University’s Zachary Neal determines one group we don’t hear about in this debate: the one in five adults who do not want children. Neal is an associate professor of psychology and global urban studies at Michigan State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

