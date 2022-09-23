Academic Minute
Concentrated Urban Poverty

Why does poverty hit certain areas harder than others? In today’s Academic Minute, Swarthmore College’s John Caskey delves into one example for answers. Caskey is the Joseph Wharton Professor of Economics at Swarthmore. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

