Academic Minute
The End of Purgatory

The meaning of Purgatory in the Catholic faith seems to be shifting over time. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Edinburgh’s Magnus Course explores the old and the new. Course is a senior lecturer in social anthropology at Edinburgh, in Scotland. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 