Bill Russell and the Basketball Revolution

Certain people can change the game they play all by themselves. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Memphis’s Aram Goudsouzian considers the life of one such player. Goudsouzian is the Bizot Family Professor of History at Memphis and the author of, among other books, King of the Court: Bill Russell and the Basketball Revolution (University of California Press, 2010). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

