Academic Minute
The Effects of Lung Cancer and Radon in Uranium Miners

Even low-level exposure to radon gas can have harmful impacts. In today’s Academic Minute, David B. Richardson of the University of California, Irvine, explores how to ensure better protection moving forward. Richardson is associate dean of research and professor of environmental and occupational health at UC Irvine’s Program in Public Health. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 