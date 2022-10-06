Academic Minute
Antisemitism and Social Media Algorithms

Do social media algorithms hurt or help society? In today’s Academic Minute, Brandeis University’s Sabine von Mering discusses one reason they may need some tweaking. Von Mering is a professor of German and women’s, gender and sexuality studies and director of the Center for German and European Studies at Brandeis. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

