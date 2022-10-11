Academic Minute
Walls Will Not Solve Social Issues

To solve a problem, get to the root of it. In today’s Academic Minute, Binghamton University’s Randall McGuire says an easy solution may not be the best one. McGuire is a SUNY Distinguished Professor at Binghamton’s Harpur College of Arts and Sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 