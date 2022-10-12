Academic Minute
Doing Good Feels Surprisingly Good

Want to feel good? Do good. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Texas at Austin’s Amit Kumar explores why helping others can also help you. Kumar is an assistant professor of marketing and psychology at UT Austin’s McCombs School of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

